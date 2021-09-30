Jim Hutchins, Livermore
The City Council has begun the process of updating the city’s General Plan. This three-year endeavor is projected to cost $3.2 million, of which $2.8 million will go to PlaceWorks, the consulting firm selected by the Council last March. Part of the process is for PlaceWorks to engage the community “to weigh in on the vision and guiding principles” for the new plan. Their procedures, though, appear to prevent rather than promote eliciting significant input from the public.
To perform the public outreach, PlaceWorks held four events: two “pop-up events”, a virtual workshop (on September 23rd), and a table at a music event (on September 25th), with the process running for two weeks ending on September 26th. Compare this to the outreach PlaceWorks did in 2017 for the Downtown Livermore Public Outreach, where they held seven workshops and ten pop-up events over almost a two-month period. The Downtown Outreach events were published well in advance, while the current outreach events were announced in a last-minute press release, and due to publishing deadlines, only appeared in The Independent on the day of the workshop (which required pre-registration to participate).
The workshop itself was also almost comical in its (mis)operation: the Zoom attendance link was sent just two hours before the event: it started late; it had only a couple dozen resident participants (due to the poor publicizing); there were about as many city and PlaceWorks staff as residents, and the technology was problematic.
An example of how the technology they used discouraged participation is when they displayed a QR code for a webpage to enter comments for discussion, and told people to scan the code using their smartphones. If someone was using a smartphone to access the virtual meeting, they couldn’t use it to also scan the code, preventing them from participating in that exercise.
Another example of how input is being discouraged is that (I have been informed) their online comment submission access has been extended to October 3rd, but they haven’t publicly announced this, nor does their website state it. They need to tell the Livermore public.
The General Plan establishes the City’s long-range policy, and all citizens must have the chance to provide their input, but the current General Plan Update outreach does not seem designed to elicit real citizen input. Livermore deserves better, and the City Council must address these issues involving the consulting firm they hired.