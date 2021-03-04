Ernie Hughes, Pleasanton
My grandchildren live in Livermore, and I visit often.
When I found out that the Downtown Livermore is turning into a concrete jungle with its housing (currently, the old Groth Brothers site has a suffocating feel) and now decreasing the park space behind Ale House for a larger, low-income building (Eden Housing), I was very disappointed. What happened to the massive Central Park feeling park that was promised to them for the past few years?
I was planning to spend time with my grandkids in Downtown Livermore, like I did with my children in Downtown Pleasanton. Why create a congested, boarded up feeling space when you have the acreage to create a beautiful park, with trees, benches, room to bond and make memories.
Think twice, Livermore. Generations of family time are at risk.