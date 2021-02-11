Richard Ernst, Livermore
I would like to comment on the Feb. 4 Mailbox posting, “Geographical America.”
First, though the Declaration of Independence and Constitution were remarkable documents, they were also flawed in some significant ways. In particular, the franchise was not specifically guaranteed for all Americans.
To wit, African American slaves were universally denied the right to vote. Freed slaves in only some non-slave states were able to vote. Women were nowhere considered voting citizens. Native peoples were seldom guaranteed voting rights. It took later constitutional amendments, a civil war, and decades of civil strife to rectify (in principle) these omissions from our founding documents.
In the meantime, the scars of these omissions on our national psyche have never been fully recognized, addressed, or healed. With regard to the descendants of African slaves, the reality of racism is, sadly, an inescapable fact of our national life today. The desire of many to focus a light on this painful part of our history is not a reflection of a “leftist ideology” seeking the destruction of “America’s democratic republic…” It is instead a movement of patriotism, the goal of which is to restore to our great nation the principles of justice, equality, and respect for the dignity of all human beings.
The United States of America is akin to a magnificent house, but one whose external beauty is compromised by some serious flaws in its original construction. Those flaws, if left unattended, will eventually undermine the integrity and survivability of the house itself. It isn’t helpful to accuse the building inspector of seeking to destroy the house, when the inspector is simply attempting to awaken the homeowner, so that he or she will do what is needed to shore up the foundations and save the house.