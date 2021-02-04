Owen Brovont, Livermore
America is fast becoming just a geographical location as a result of its population being conspicuously ignorant of what the promise of America was as it was laid out in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States.
That promise was argued in many documents during the founding era, in books, pamphlets, and recorded debates. Without clear knowledge of its purpose and conscious dedication of its people to support, protect, and live up to its founding ideals, no country can long survive. History is littered with many examples of that proposition. Today, the fate of what was once the American Republic is well on its way to being sealed.
Thomas Sowell said, “The course of history is determined by what people do with their opportunities.” The failures of America have been the failures of men, not of its founding ideals. America is embarking on the most terrible failure of its tenure as an independent nation, and the failure must be laid at the feet of its ignorant, impulsive, misled population willingly selecting leaders whose actions telegraph their real purpose: adopting the ideology of complete domination over a compliant, supine population.
A perceptive person doesn’t have to indulge in conspiracy theories – he or she merely has to pay attention to what is happening around them. The currency of Critical Race Theory, White Supremacy and the recently launched 1619 Project, argues that race consciousness is an integral and inescapable facet of reality, and that its most egregious expression is particularly predominant in the white population of America and in western culture generally. These arguments are being published throughout America by the advocates of leftist ideology using them as effective tools in destroying America’s democratic republic and replacing it with a socialist state.
The groundwork for this goal was largely laid in the early ‘60s. The American population was made progressively susceptible by destroying the Melting Pot Theory, and the extended criticism of our culture as being too judgmental, racially exclusionary, xenophobic, racist, homophobic, and the absence of cultural diversity. During this period, feminism developed into a major movement, especially among young “educated” women. All of all these criticisms have been fused into an intentionally divisive effort to destroy the social unity of the American nation, to make it easier to replace!
Mark Twain said, "It's easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled."