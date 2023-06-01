You have questions; the City of Livermore has (some) answers! The next in an ongoing series of Town Hall meetings will take place on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, from 3-5 p.m., outside of Livermore’s Rincon Library (725 Rincon Avenue).
The event will include interactive arts and live music offered by Livermore Valley Arts, as well as Mustache Mike’s Italian Ice because when does ice cream not make any event better?
But the main reason for coming, of course, is to learn about what our local government does now and plans to do in the future, how we fund those plans, and the ways you can participate.
City Leadership will discuss Livermore’s Strategic Plan, The Strategic Plan is the road map that will guide the work of the city over the next five years. It was developed using Livermore’s vision, mission, and values; community input; and documents such as the General Plan, Climate Action Plan, and Financial Plan. It’s the 30,000-foot view of Livermore. We all have a stake in understanding what it is, where it came from, and how we can participate in the ongoing conversation about going forward. Want to be prepared? Check out the whole plan online: https://www.livermoreca.gov/government/city-council/five-year-strategic-plan.
The future can’t happen without the resources to make it so, starting with funding. Where does the city get money to ensure that Livermore thrives? How do decisions on how much to spend for different areas—capital improvement, maintenance, human resources, police, fire, library, and more—get made? Ultimately, how financial resources are used determines how well the Strategic Plan will be implemented.
In addition to hearing about the Strategic Plan, this is an opportunity to meet the people who do the work of the city—our excellent city staff, a group of people truly dedicated to public service. From Public Works to Community Development, this is a chance to learn about the complicated work that keeps Livermore going. And, not coincidentally, to find out the ways that you can participate, whether as an employee, a volunteer, or simply as an informed resident.