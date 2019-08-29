I believe the council did not honor the wishes and priorities of the voters, and also attempted to please too many interests with their plan – crowding too many diverse needs into too little acreage.
If the council-approved plan, not the city-approved plan, but the COUNCIL-APPROVED plan (because the city did not approve the "approved" plan, as the city is made up of citizens) goes through, the park will look like a postage stamp when completed.
People for the next 5 to 10 decades will navigate their way thru the DEVELOPMENT, they won't intuitively think of it as a park. They will think nothing other than, “We need to get through this to get where we're going.”
If the Initiative-recommended Central Park Plan is ultimately approved, people will be attracted to the park, they will want to come there – to bring their out-of-town relatives and friends, children and dogs to this place to refresh, relax and mull about. It will not just be a place to navigate through.
It is a decision that will last for a very long time, as illustrated by Carnegie Park. Get it right the first time. It should be emblematic of Livermore – spacious, inviting, small-town – not a crowded piece of property.