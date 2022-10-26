Michelle Mitchell, Livermore
Preserve the unique character of Livermore If you want four more years of uninspired and uninspiring leadership, lies, underhanded moves, and more development, vote for Marchand. If you are ready for a change and a real chance to be heard, Vote for Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer, and Ben Barrientos! I have been a Livermore resident for over 30 years and have never felt more ignored by my city’s representatives. Because of the rapid growth we are experiencing in our community, decisions that the current Mayor, Council Members and Marchand are making and will continue to make, will affect us for many years to come. To quote Loung Ung “When we vote, we take back our power to choose, to speak up, and to stand with those who support us and each other”. Those that will support us and the preservation of the unique character of Livermore are Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer, and Ben Barrientos. Please get out and vote!!!