Rich Buckley, Livermore
John Marchand did a lot of good things for Livermore, but I’d like to move on to our new mayor, as the situation in the city, county, state and nation are in constant change.
Why not just condemn needed, lower-cost income rental units from the old Groth Bros site, now under construction, to satisfy all our downtown housing requirements. If we seem to believe we have legal authority to look north of Railroad Avenue, perhaps it would prove easier to look west of South L Street. Think about it.
(1) Fast - exceeds all political demands.
(2) Parking resolved, environmental status resolved.
(3) Costs controlled - no surprises.
(4) While the developer also wants rentals, they may be open to sales. The public can take a large chunk of the project, distinguish it as separate, rent them and not throw off future sales market values in the rest of the developer’s project. Totally separated as a rental project.
(5) Preserve our downtown park open space. Undeniable win-win-win.
(6) Get this monkey off our backs and focus on other matters.
(7) Reduce carbon footprint.
As to tackling Groth Bros, my initial instincts would start with:
(1) Try to create value for the existing developer. Maybe ‘value added’ (term of trade) can be achieved by granting the current developer subdivision privileges to sell off individual condos on their remaining portion. This may create enough added value (‘value added’) to offset their financial projections to reduce legal fighting costs, damages, and awards. It may also nearly double or triple their financial utility. Both commercial units and long-term residential units could be for sale. Fast track their applications on their remainder portion after the take by the city.
(2) Try to partition out the commercial away from the residential in some logical layout. The idea would be to retain in the entire project market rate vs. lower cost rental.
(3) Only take what is needed.