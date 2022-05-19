Amy Miller, Dublin
I was very surprised and, frankly, somewhat astounded to read the untruthful and random attack on Assembly candidate Shawn Kumagai that appeared in your May 12, 2022 “Mailbox.” At every Dublin City Council meeting I have attended over the years and during smaller group meetings with Kumagai, I’ve observed him listening carefully to constituents’ views, treating them with great respect, and weighing important decisions critically before voting. A quick look at his record of outstanding service to our community and his 20 plus years of service to our country in the U.S. Navy belie the unsubstantiated claims in the letter. Kumagai takes tremendous pride, as well, in having spearheaded Dublin’s forward-thinking policy on flying the Pride flag, which was the catalyst that other cities then followed. J. Gordon, It doesn’t seem as though you actually know Shawn. Maybe grab a coffee with him and have a conversation.