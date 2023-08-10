Russ Greenlaw, Livermore
The media should avoid publishing alarming items with inaccurate content. Cases on point were letters printed by the local daily containing false ‘facts’:
One letter a few months ago falsely stated that sea level rise was seven feet per century while the correct figure is seven INCHES per century, published by the late Dr. Fred Singer. Other estimates are about ten inches per century, still a fraction of an inch per year. The local daily should not allow such hogwash as “seven feet per century” to infect the public’s minds.
In another letter printed by the local daily, an ill-informed writer offered “3 feet of sea level rise, which is forecast in a relatively few decades” - a figure exceeding reality by a factor of fifteen. It does not matter what is forecast, it matters what is happening. That delusional writer further postulated that because farms in the delta islands are often below sea level, the whole delta would flood. It is the height of the levees, not the farmed ground that matters, and the farmed ground tends to sink since it is largely peat soil with low mineral content.
Another letter said the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) protects California forests when the opposite is true. CEQA is used as a whip to prevent, obstruct, and delay good, prudent forest management which provides thinning (by means of periodic harvest) that could greatly lessen the very severe forest fires of the recent decade. The Board of Forestry (BOF) writes forest regulations while Cal Fire oversees harvesting per BOF rules. After harvests are approved by Cal Fire, the CEQA lead agency, a covey of other state agencies swoops down on the forest landowner, one of which I am, with demands not required by the BOF rules or the statutory Forest Practices Act, first enacted in the 1970s and amended several times since. Since the 1970s, thinning and harvests have been reduced and forests such as my family’s have become grossly overgrown resulting in more intense fires. Small parcel owners (for example 20 and 40 acres) cannot afford the $10,000 harvest plan costs considering log prices have not increased since the 1990s and logging costs have tripled. Air boards have outlawed older log trucks as if diesel smoke were worse than fire smoke. Water and wildlife regulators are worse. Regulations only recently reduced the minimum tree count from 100 to 42 per acre, thankfully.