William Oliver, Dublin
At the end of the day, what matters in Sacramento is who can get the job done for our community by working effectively across both sides of the aisle.
Our community got very lucky. In Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan, we have an effective leader who has worked tirelessly with all her fellow state representatives, regardless of party, to pass new laws to protect our district. Just look at her record.
She has passed 15 pieces of legislation, every single one receiving bipartisan support, including bills to strengthen gun safety, improve access to health care, protect the environment and more. She was chosen in her very first term to serve as the Assembly's Assistant Speaker Pro Tem, a leadership position that recognizes her unique ability to bring the parties together to achieve important goals for the good of our entire community and our state.
In these tricky times, no woman is an island. A vote for Bauer-Kahan is a vote for bipartisan leadership. A vote for Bauer-Kahan is a vote for bi-partisanship.