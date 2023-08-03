Trish Munro, Livemore

Everyone knows that housing is expensive. Really expensive. Unaffordable for far too many. Some people know every city is allocated a certain number of housing units that must be accounted for in zoning at every price point (RHNA numbers). It’s easy to build market rate or above market rate housing. It pays for itself. But affordable housing, by definition, does not and so is funded in other ways. Inclusionary Housing Ordinances require that some percentage of every residential development project be set aside for low or moderate income households (inclusionary housing) or pay a fee in lieu of that housing.