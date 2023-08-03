Everyone knows that housing is expensive. Really expensive. Unaffordable for far too many. Some people know every city is allocated a certain number of housing units that must be accounted for in zoning at every price point (RHNA numbers). It’s easy to build market rate or above market rate housing. It pays for itself. But affordable housing, by definition, does not and so is funded in other ways. Inclusionary Housing Ordinances require that some percentage of every residential development project be set aside for low or moderate income households (inclusionary housing) or pay a fee in lieu of that housing.
In Livermore, the inclusionary housing ordinance is the primary tool for addressing our wide range of housing needs. It is a strong policy that also offers flexibility for different housing needs, such as facilitating deeply affordable housing for seniors, people with disabilities and unsheltered residents.
The inclusionary ordinance has enabled the City to secure funds and land to support non-profit developers to produce this type of special needs housing. Here are two examples that should make all of us proud. There is the Chestnut Square Family and Senior projects which provide affordable rental homes for people earning around half of the area median income and include homes for people experiencing homelessness as well as homes for people with disabilities. There is the Avance project, which provides 43 affordable homes, along with support, for people with developmental disabilities. The City’s “in lieu” fees made it possible for MidPen to secure the site and develop the project. In neither case would inclusionary housing have been appropriate or helpful for the individuals who are now housed.
In Livermore and all cities, both inclusionary housing and in lieu fees are necessary tools to increase the much-needed pool of affordable housing.