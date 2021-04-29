Kaylee DeLand, Livermore
Women remain grossly underrepresented in politics and the pandemic has upended progress made towards girls’ equal access to education.
743 million girls worldwide have been pushed out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fostering educational opportunities for women and girls will lead to more democratic societies and prevent domestic violence and child marriages.
If passed, the bipartisan Girls LEAD Act would work to identify barriers to women and girls’ political participation within U.S. foreign initiatives and fund and assist civil society organizations led by and focused on girls. This act would uplift the status of women and girls by ensuring their inclusion in politics and education.
As a Borgen Project ambassador, I am calling on Representative Eric Swalwell, Senator Dianne Feinstein, and Senator Alex Padilla to cosponsor the Girls LEAD Act. I encourage all readers to urge their representatives to support the Girls LEAD Act, as well.