I have been a Livermore resident for many years and loved seeing how Livermore has grown as a city, keeping a green belt and turning its downtown into a fun and gourmet center.
Measure P is about to dull all the progress Livermore has made as a city. It will not provide its residents with the optimal solution for parking, hotel, and a beautiful park downtown that we so need!
I am urging you to really look at the details of Measure P and to read and educate yourself on the Central Park Plan.
The Central Park Plan will offer a 160-room full-service destination hotel, 84 units of housing, a 3-acre continuous activated park, and 244-space parking garage. The Central Park Plan will also generate revenue for our city.
Vote “No” on Measure P to give the Central Park Plan a chance.