Randy Simpson, Livermore
Our traffic engineers are working to improve our quality of life.
East Avenue is a hot mess, and they are trying to rectify that.
I have four children. All of them can drive a car, but not one of them owns one. Why would they? They’d like to buy a home. The cost of a car reduces the mortgage they can afford by ~$100,000. They don’t have to own a car. One car equals a lot of Uber rides. A friend just got a scooter, she rides it to the corporate bus stop and works or relaxes during her commute.
Today, e-bikes and e-scooters have ranges of 60 miles and top speeds over 20 mph. People take these electric vehicles on trains, buses and cars and commute the rest of way on their e-vehicles.
I am a commuter, I do it by bicycle. Every workday, I ride on East Avenue. East Avenue is poorly designed and hazardous. The car traffic is so dangerous that we’re afraid to have our children bike or walk to school. How did this happen?
Each day in the U.S., 10 cyclists and pedestrians are killed by drivers, nearly all of them are the fault of the drivers. As many drivers and passengers are killed per year as women tragically die of breast cancer. It seems like we’re numb to this.
Our engineers have studied the problem, and they’ve come up with some alternatives based on proven methods for modern mobility.
Naturally, most of us are afraid of change. Some people that live on East Ave are worried that they’ll have to keep their cars on their own property. Yet, the city has considered plans that even allow those people to park their cars on East Avenue and use them as part of a protected traffic lane for bicycles and pedestrians.
I’d like to see our town crisscrossed with major boulevards that provide protected traffic lanes for all of us commuters; cars, cyclists and pedestrians. I don’t want to continue to see East Avenue as a dangerous highway, nor do I want to see additional fatalities.
Our city engineers understand this. I think we should listen to them. If we give them a chance, I think we’re going to love modern mobility and the improvement it makes in our quality of life, regardless how we each commute or what our age is.