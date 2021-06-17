Anthony Beckett, Livermore
"Weaponized legalism" is a concept, usually employed in more totalitarian regimes, where the law is used to persecute and intimidate political opponents.
This is seen in full view by the continued and relentless attacks on anyone who dare support "conservative" ideas. Eric Swalwell has engaged in this behavior for years, producing from whole cloth a fabricated (and disproved) yarn about Russian collusion, whose entire purpose was to impeach President Trump (twice) while leaking "information" from the Intelligence Committee that he was a member of, which was not only false, but actual blatant lies in order to "legally" pursue the objective: defame and harass the president.
Now Eric is using the same tactics to harass and defame another opponent, Rep. Mo Brooks, to extend the false narrative that the breaching of the Capitol building on January 6 was an "armed and deadly insurrection". The only arms present were the Capitol Police, and the only deaths resulting from the breach were protestors.
Most sane observers saw it as a disorganized bunch of decent, if misguided, people who wandered into the Capitol, much less organized and far less deadly than the democrat-supported riots that consumed US cities all last year. Where are the investigations and harassment of those who engaged in that murder and mayhem? Crickets.
If Eric were to spend some time not chasing windmills for the Democratic Party and pay attention to rising inflation, housing shortages, homelessness and the crisis at the border, then he would be doing what he was hired to do by his constituents. But, given past performance, he won't, and he needs to be given his pink slip at his next performance review in 2022.