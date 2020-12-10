Tania Panarello, Livermore
You may have heard that Jesus is the reason for the season, and Christmas is the season of giving.
My simple challenge to you, my fellow commUNITY members, is to give the gift of kindness to each other - and yourselves - this year.
Simple, yes; easy, no. But kindness is a gift you can give constantly and share with many, saving a little for yourself and costing nothing but the effort it takes to say "Hello".
When we are out walking, running, biking and such, we need to step out of our phone zones and acknowledge one another. There is such a disconnect among people today. My husband and I, both runners, try to greet every person or group we pass by. A simple wave, nod, "hello" or "good morning" in return is greatly appreciated. It is amazing how uplifting that simple action can be on the people you encounter and bestow with good tidings.
Think of the health boost you can get from being kind to others, especially when others reciprocate. I'm not a doctor (or play one on TV), but mental and emotional health can affect physical health. Whenever I've been sick, it has usually been during particularly stressful times in my life: two weeks before my wedding, a month before moving, during holidays, and end-of-year work demands. This year has been especially stressful for many; let's all try to smile (even behind a mask) and show more grace toward one another. Feel that endorphin boost! Your heart might even grow three sizes....
Instead of stating a $100 fine for not wearing a mask, signs in downtown Livermore now focus more on being patient and kind. I've heard of local business owners and their employees being treated rather poorly on social media and to their faces; this greatly disheartens me. Please be patient, kind, and understanding. Many of us are struggling with finances and trying to balance Christmas giving with buying necessities, but we need to support our local businesses. If we can't afford to support them financially, at least be kind and respectful to them; they all have families and bills to pay, just like the rest of us.
So, give kindness this Christmas, and be sure to make it the gift that keeps on giving throughout the whole year. Put the UNITY back in our commUNITY, and Merry Christmas!