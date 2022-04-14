Denise Leddon, Danville
I spend many of my days in Livermore volunteering for 4 groups -- Cantabella Children’s Chorus, Del Valle Fine Arts, Livermore-Amador Symphony and the Livermore Cultural Arts Council.
One of my greatest joys is working on Tuesday Tunes, the 10-week summer series providing music to families including children. Some bands attract crowds that overflow our current downtown open areas. I have been asking the City Council for years to create a larger green space downtown for everyone to access. It occurred to me that this larger space could be used for an expanded ArtWalk, too.
There will be many wonderful uses, but we need to do more than just dream.
We need a City Council that is responsive to the citizens of Livermore.