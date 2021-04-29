Linda Milanese, Livermore
Livermore has been debating the Downtown Development for so long that I’m afraid people are about to just “settle” for something inferior because they’re tired of talking about it.
My question for each of the City Council members is this: Is the Eden Housing plan really your dream vision for our downtown? Is that what you’ve always wished would be in the center of Livermore—4 stories of dense housing right across the street from the concrete monolith rising on the Groth Brothers site?
Please reflect on whether this plan fulfills what each of you originally envisioned for this plot of land. Is it exactly what you hoped for—or even close? Or has it evolved over time to something less than your dream vision.
You need to know it’s not the dream vision of a rapidly growing number of residents. And we resent being characterized as selfish NIMBYs who reject low-income housing. We believe in the importance of low-income housing—just in a slightly different location—like maybe across the street! We’re just trying to support more green space for new residents—and all residents and visitors—to enjoy.
Please give this plan more thought.