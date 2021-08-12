Johnna Thompson, Livermore
What do Livermore's city council and Eden Housing have to lose by engaging in a dialogue with Save Livermore Downtown about the optimal outcome for downtown Livermore? Surely all parties involved have the same goal of providing low-income housing, while also preserving the character of downtown.
The scenario laid out by Save Livermore Downtown in last week's Independent, in which the housing is relocated north of Railroad Avenue, would enable a 77% increase in the number of housing units, including housing for teachers, which is missing from the city's and Eden's current plan. It would provide adequate parking, also missing from the current plan, and would free up the south of Railroad lot for an honest-to-goodness municipal park. If all the financing can be worked out, it seems to me that any rational person would be delighted to help implement a superior plan that some very dedicated Livermore residents worked hard to put together.
I hope everyone involved will put aside ego and past grievances and negotiate with open minds to give us the best downtown possible.