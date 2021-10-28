Victoria Dennis, Pleasanton
The holidays are approaching and if you’re thinking about what to gift your family, consider buying an electric leaf blower and a manual or electric lawn mower. The State of California recently passed AB 1346 banning the sale of gas-powered equipment by 2024. I was shocked to learn that the emissions from a gas lawn blower used for an hour is equivalent to the tail pipe emissions of a car running for over eight hours!
Removing your lawn and installing a Bay friendly native species garden with drip irrigation eliminates using a gas lawn mower, invites birds and bees, eliminates the hassle of lawn mowing, brings down the expense of garden maintenance and reduces water consumption. That's like killing five birds with one stone! Gas leaf blowers emit disgusting odors, are extremely noisy and disturb the peace and quiet of a neighborhood. They are a health hazard to your family and to your gardener due to the toxic fumes emitted.
Last year I switched to a manual lawn mower for my backyard; it's fun and easy to use and above all, silent. My front yard has been converted to a native plant species garden with rocks and mulch and is now a visual and sensory delight.
Give the gift of clean air, reduced noise pollution, good health to your family, your gardener and your neighbors by switching to electric or manual equipment!