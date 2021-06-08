Robert Taylor, Livermore
I am disappointed that the city council has decided to proceed with the Eden housing development on what could be a significant park. Certainly, this housing has been planned for a long time. However, the situation has rapidly changed. To see the future, look at the West side of "L" Street between First Street and Railroad Avenue.
The large number of families that will be living west and north of the Eden housing will not have the large functional park they will need. In addition, the Livermore Center will not be the attraction it could have been. In my view, this is a great pity and an economic mistake.
Time to move on. We certainly need affordable housing. Sites could include the considerable amount of land in other parts of town that is presently unused because it was excavated for gravel and is presently below grade and may in addition be subject to flooding. By putting open parking below grade we could give the residents a view and parking as well.