Thomas Jefferson, Livermore
In 2017, the City of Livermore spent $500k on public outreach to help determine how the property west of the Bankhead to L St. should be redeveloped.
In 2017, the City of Livermore spent $500k on public outreach to help determine how the property west of the Bankhead to L St. should be redeveloped.
Outreach participants were asked to rank 10 potential features of the redevelopment project from 1 to 10. The participants thought the most important feature was parking and least important was housing.
Yet, the City has continued to push for housing with the proposed Eden Housing 130 units of housing.
On May 24, the Livermore City Council agreed to loan Eden Housing $7+ million so Eden could buy the property for their housing. What a great deal for Eden and what a terrible deal for Livermore. Apparently, the Council thinks Eden can't get their own financing. How long will it be before the Council decides to forgive the loan?
This terrible May 24 Council agreement has led to a referendum petition to rescind that agreement. Signature gatherers obtained 8,032 signatures and turned them in to the City.
But the City has decided the referendum petition is not eligible for filing as a referendum. Unbelievable that the City would do so, and so unfortunate for the residents of Livermore.
The residents of Livermore should be allowed to vote on the referendum.
