Bill Dunlop, Livermore
It is time once again to consider what makes sense for the development of the area between Livermore Avenue and K Street and First Street and Railroad Avenue.
It appears that the final decisions on this are likely to happen in the next few months. This area in the downtown holds the potential to make a real improvement in the heart of downtown, or it could become the real ‘eye sore’ of the community.
The decision is in the hands of the mayor and the city council. The current construction going on west of L Street is one of the current activities that calls for a different plan on the eight acres between L Street and Livermore Avenue.
Please consider adopting a plan that makes this downtown area a place that we all can enjoy and one that will beautify our downtown. Please fill it with gardens and open space and some cultural centers, like the proposed dance center and the science center.