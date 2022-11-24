This is Thanksgiving Day, literally a day to give thanks, to be grateful. So let’s set aside (for oh so many reasons) the “Pilgrims-Indians” story, the disagreements over which food to serve at whose house, the right team (or none) to root for, the political arguments, the family dynamics, and have I left anything out? If so, insert here.
And while many of us are grateful for family, health, community, or some combination of the preceding, let’s set that gratitude aside as well.
Instead, let’s consider what we are literally giving thanks for: Thanksgiving is explicitly a harvest festival that celebrates the abundance of food grown through a season and intended to last through winter. Thanksgiving reminds us that abundant food should not be taken for granted. We are deeply fortunate to live in a place and at a time where food is abundant. (Although the distribution of that food is uneven, so here’s the pitch to give generously to Open Heart Kitchen, the Alameda County Food Bank, Spectrum Meals on Wheels, and so on.)
In remembering what we have, it’s also worth remembering the responsibility we have to care for and renew the earth.
Many religious and cultural traditions include saying thanks before eating (and, for some, after eating as well). In my Jewish tradition, that blessing is, very roughly: “Thank you, God, who brings forth bread from the earth.” But the problem is that God (or nature or the earth) does not bring bread from the earth, but rather wheat. Humans turn that wheat into bread, speaking to—as one of my rabbis pointed out—the partnership and mutual responsibility between humanity and the earth in creating a thriving, abundant world for all.
Here’s to a peaceful Thanksgiving, filled only with nourishing and delicious food, enough spice in conversation to be interesting, and the ability to enjoy it all with a whole and open heart!