Jim Hutchins, Livermore
In a December 23 letter, John Marchand complains about people ‘misremembering’ Livermore’s history, but in his letter, he inaccurately portrays the history.
Marchand says he has “always willingly accepted” “credit or blame for” what he has accomplished. One of his ‘accomplishments’ was approving the Legacy development, then three months later accepting a sizable ‘donation’ from Legacy’s Senior Managing Director, David Eichler. This is at best a serious conflict of interest, and at worst appears to be a payoff. It doesn’t help that the donation is misrepresented in his legal filings. Despite multiple letters to the editor raising the issue, Marchand has remained silent about the money he accepted.
Marchand states that in 2016, then Councilmember Woerner “suggested a three-story height limit for the downtown” but doesn’t mention this was for an interim height limit on Downtown residential projects until the 2017 PlaceWorks outreach was performed. He also discusses how the Friends of Livermore and ‘Group of Many Names’ “are back claiming that they want a height limit,” but they are advocating for the site to be used for a large green park and for Eden’s four-story project to be moved, not reduced in height. They do however object to the current plans since they violate the 60% four-story rule in the 2004 height standards Marchand referenced.
It appears that Marchand is the one that’s ‘misremembering’ things. Perhaps he should be more introspective before throwing stones.