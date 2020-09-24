Mike Sedlak, Pleasanton
I am very excited about the list of candidates for mayor of Pleasanton: diversity, educational backgrounds, connection to the city, and the enthusiasm to serve.
It takes years to understand the issues, why they arose, and the people who are affected by them. It is important to know how to find funding and to use combined resources for the overall benefit of the community.
I encourage those candidates to keep their enthusiasm for a future election. Put in the hours necessary to gain the foundation to successfully lead the city. Serve on as many commissions as possible before running for mayor.
I am voting for Jerry Pentin because he is the only candidate with 20 years of service: City committees, city commissions and city council. He’s spent countless hours in meetings with inches thick agenda packets that need to be carefully studied to understand the issues. No other candidate has this level of experience.
It’s easy to run for office, harder to serve. Gain the experience first. Then bring your enthusiasm back to the race for mayor.