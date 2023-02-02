Back in early 2021, Livermore’s City Council updated the City’s Goals and Priorities for 2021-2023. Those included Asset Management and Stormwater, Downtown, General Plan Update, Homelessness and Affordable Housing, and Modernization, Training and Workplace Enhancements.
The process of determining those goals was a collective effort on the part of council—guided by an expert facilitator—to balance values, priorities, and resources of all kinds in order to get the best result for people who live and work in Livermore. Each goal chosen addressed a different area of work for city staff and had a different impact on the Livermore community. All help Livermore thrive.
Modernization is mostly invisible to Livermore residents but enables city staff to work far more efficiently. By contrast, completing the downtown enables the city center to remain an exciting place to be for residents and visitors alike. It will have an immediate impact on the city. The General Plan Update will prepare Livermore to meet the future and face the one constant—change—over a long period of time, with the effects not fully realized for twenty years.
But the recent December and January storms provide the starkest example of how council priorities and policies are implemented. In early 2021, when “stormwater” was chosen as a priority, the West was headed into another year of drought. Though storms would remain distant for the next season and more, the fact remained that when rain came, it would be torrents. Preparing for those torrents—which came this year—was essential.
Over the past two years, city staff worked to turn that policy into a plan and then to implement that plan. This year, Livermore, along with the rest of the state endured one monsoon after another. Did Livermore’s streets flood? Sure. How could they not, given the quantity of rain that fell? But the work done in the past few years to identify problem areas enabled the public works department to manage flooding comparatively quickly and efficiently.
In 2022, Livermore elected a new council. In the coming months, that council will go through the process of adopting a strategic plan—a new process with the same goal: to guide the work of the city over the next two years. We, as residents, now can take the opportunity to reflect on our mutual vision as we approach the future.