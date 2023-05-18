Ramona Krausnick, Dublin
Recently I saw a photo in the national news showing a couple in a “red” state wearing a shirt with the words “God, Guns and Trump” while holding a rifle.
Amazing: to those who claim to be “God-fearing” and/or so-called “Christian,” where in the Bible (Old and/or New Testament) does the God of the Old Testament or Jesus in the New Testament tell people to carry a gun where and whenever they want and kill people?
Our daily shootings have turned this country into the Wild West of 200 years ago. The shootings will never end as long as the NRA exists, as long as Republican Congress persons accept money from the NRA and as long as certain governors say it’s OK to carry a gun where and when one wants people will continue to be shot and it will be blamed on “mental illness.” Other countries have mental illness without the daily gun madness we have here. The NRA, spineless gun supporting Republicans and spineless certain governors are complicit in these murders. When will people wake up and realize who is actually responsible for the loss of those they love? “De Nile” (i.e., denial) is more than a river in Egypt.
