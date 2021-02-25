Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
Despite the obvious dangers ahead with a Biden (administration), I was praying that once President Trump was out of office, things would settle down a little from the (four-year), ever-amplified hysterics and constant hounding of Trump (and by extension the American people) by the Democratic party.
But sadly, it appears that will never happen. After harassing him for (more than four) years, they continue to chase him down the road, a month after he left office. Our representative, Swalwell, who has been brilliant in two (separate) impeachment charades, at grasping failure from the jaws of victory, announced this morning four(!) brand-new bills.
What are they doing for his district you may ask? As usual, nothing, because he is still somewhere down the road, pitchfork and torch in hand, right behind Trump.
Rep. Swalwell proposes the redundant "Duty to Report Act" (and) "Corporate Duty to Report Act," the hilariously ironic "Enhancing Protections for Whistleblower Anonymity Act", and the superfluous "Prevent Corrupting Foreign Influence Act." What is so sad about these attempts at relevance is the laws they propose are already laws and have been for decades.
But what stuns me the most, besides the recent months of partisan-drenched malarkey, is the fact that Swalwell, who appears to do nothing for this district, having been compromised by Chinese spies, and whose vanity and dishonesty have been the only tools in his shed for years in his party's nonstop attempt to take down Trump, is still employed by his constituents. Are we, proud residents of the 15th district, really that cynical? Do we really fall for any of this?
If God is watching, I'll bet He isn't pleased.