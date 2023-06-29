Elizabeth M. Judge, Livermore
Who says God is male anyway? In ancient times people worshipped goddesses and gods alike. (In the beginning it was thought that women produced offspring all by themselves and so they were revered. Then man discovered his role in the process and things changed.) Over time anyone who worshipped a goddess became known as pagan.
A male god became the accepted norm as promulgated by men themselves. They really created a god in their own image and likeness, not the other way around. All the religious heroes are male.
Let’s face it, religion is of men for men and by men. For centuries men have used it to control women in one way or the other. Check out Afghanistan and the use of religion to control women there.
Here religion is used to control reproduction, making the fertilized egg a sacred thing from the moment of conception. Reverence for any sperm that manages to successfully permeate the cell wall of an egg takes precedence. Regardless of the carelessness of the act, no matter what, the successful sperm is worshipped by men standing outside Planned Parenthood praying as they denigrate women to nothing more than vessels of the successful sperm.
Consider for a moment the notion of pregnant men. There is no way that a pregnant man in Texas would allow some governor to tell him what he can and cannot do about it! Do not kid yourself. Pregnant men would have lots of choices!
As men become more insecure with the fear of female equality, (despite the pathetically slow process for it), they create even more limitations on reproduction. Is it any wonder then that the equal rights amendment still is not the law of the land?
Consider that religion, as we know it, causes patriarchy to continue through the ages. While religion in some cases is a comfort to many, it is the male dominance in religion, from God himself on down, that regenerates the patriarchal idea. Little boys get the idea as children that they are preferred because they have the same equipment as God does after all, and girls do not.
Women will not have equality until God becomes non-binary, neither male nor female. Women who pine for equality and the equal rights amendment need to think about that as they give credibility to their patriarchal religion by continuing to worship a male God.