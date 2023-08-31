Richard Andrews, Livermore
The Spokesman of the Third Reich had a way with words, as does the cult leader DJ Trump:
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
“ If you tell a lie often enough, people will come to think it is the truth. Even you will start to believe it.” Joseph Goebbels
“ The election was stolen.” Donald J. Trump
“Accuse the other side of that which you are guilty.” Joseph Goebbels.
“ Biden has weaponized the DOJ.” Donald J. Trump
The “shameless one” is the reincarnation of the Prophet Goebbels. There are too many more parallels to quote here; But both of #45’s quotes tell it all.
Pray for America. We need it.
