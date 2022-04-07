Christine Thompson, Livermore
Marchand has already served 14 years! Yawn! Due to the 2-year break language in Measure B, he can run again. We all know how Career Politicians work out. (They don’t work for the people.) He's pro-development and has received a lot of campaign donations from developers. As local citizens fight to keep open space and common-sense zoning laws in place and defend their town against state legislation, Marchand is open for business. Thankfully, Save the Hill won in Appeals Court … let’s keep the momentum with protection for our open space, especially in our downtown, and vote against the past mayor who wants to fill our land with concrete!