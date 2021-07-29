Richard Andrews, Livermore
Las Positas Golf Course is not senior-friendly. I'm 80 and love to play golf weekly. But if I want to play my local course it is $49 if I want to play mid-week, which I do. And weekends you can make that $60. I can go to an equally nice course in Stockton (Swenson) that is park-like in a very nice area, and play for $29 including cart. Or go online and see the prices for Tracy Country Club for $29, or La Contenta for $32. Why Livermore puts this ridiculous price for seniors is a mystery. Maybe it is a cash cow that pays for all their other projects. But I pay my taxes to support it, and feel they need to give back to we seniors. I could list more courses that do far better also.