David Martinez, Pleasanton
From what I can interpret by a letter regarding a Blue Lives Matter flag flying at a local golf course and its apparent consternation it caused the golfer, as being “racist”; I could only conclude a lack of research for the reason those colors offended. Please open a relevant book and learn why our country’s flag is red, white and blue. Now find out why our law enforcement officers chose black, white and blue stripes for the Blue Lives Matter flag.
Ever heard the term, “If everything is racist,
nothing is racist”? Ones “interpretation” does not necessarily make fact. Facts are facts. Theory is theory and SO appropriate as the last word in the phrase that’s being pushed. Marxism is all about division. The likes of Hegel and Rousseau bloviate their opinions and dogma but not one of them had the answer to that outcome. Marxist, until donations poor in, then real estate looks awfully lucrative.
The first step of a courageous individual is to not take part in the lie. Changing one's opinion or interpretation based on fact, even though it flies in the face of our opinion, is enlightening. Smile if you want to see a smile. Say please and thank you. Open a door for someone. (You do it for your dog) Listen more, talk less. Watch the movie, Sandlot.
If you are witness to a crime … don’t call a Social Worker.
Peace