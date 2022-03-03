Deborah McQueen, Livermore
At the Livermore City Council meeting on Feb. 28, the Council examined a potential tax rate increase for infrastructure improvements. Citizens answering a selective survey on whether this tax is warranted flatly stated no. It’s hard to believe that the City would attempt such an unpopular idea when consumers are doing everything they can to ward off the damage of inflation on their families’ budget.
The recent staff report from Livermore’s Public Works Director, Scott Lanphier, to the Council states, “While approximately $1 billion of enterprise infrastructure, such as the water and sewer systems, is maintained and replaced through user fees, more than $2 billion of City infrastructure competes for General Fund dollars. Due to limited funding, many maintenance tasks and replacement of assets have been deferred.”
If there is limited funding for maintenance tasks and replacement of assets, then why did the City recently approve a $1.9M loan, with money taken from the public “general fund” for a starter loan to Presidio? The $1.9M could have been used for funding the maintenance tasks and replacement of assets as described by Livermore’s Public Works Director. Why did the City Council vote to take money away from these much-needed areas and loan that money to 2205 Railroad Avenue LLC under the umbrella of Presidio to purchase a lot of land at 2080 Railroad Ave. for a flat surface parking lot for a hotel that has shown no signs of actually moving forward with construction? There have been no new advancements in building plans for the hotel.
Livermore’s Public Works Director also stated in his letter, “the findings of the Asset Management program show that there remains a significant gap between resources and needs, and that additional policy direction and funding will be required to properly repair and replace the various infrastructure systems.” Despite this sizeable financial gap, the City went ahead and spent taxpayer money toward a valet parking lot that could have easily been accommodated by Robotic parking on L Street & Veterans Way instead. Further, the parking lot is zoned for residential housing, which is much more valuable to the public than a flat surface valet parking lot. The City’s actions are as outrageous as parents who swipe their children’s college fund money their grandparents gave them and gamble it on an ill-defined future. Those with good common sense would agree.