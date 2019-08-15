Signing the referendum against the City’s Ordinance #2089 (Development Agreement 19-002 for the Wine County Hotel at 2205 Railroad Avenue) does not preclude the city from working with its selected partners: Presidio, Eden Housing, Red Bear, Livermore Shakespeare Festival, or the Science and Society Center.
This referendum will roll back the ordinance through which the city seeks to block the effect of the Central Park Plan Initiative. The city council could have adopted the Central Park Plan Initiative – it did not. The city council could have adopted a resolution placing the measure on the ballot – it did not. It did direct the preparation of an information report which should come back to the council. Looks like a delay tactic.
If you supported the Central Park Plan Initiative, please support us again by signing this referendum. If you have signed the referendum – Thank You! You are allowing Livermore residents a chance to have a meaningful vote on this initiative that has qualified for the ballot.