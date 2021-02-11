Thomas Isenburg, Livermore
I am leaving Amazon, too.
On 24 January, Amazon scammers sent me an email confirming a purchase of a computer and accessories for a Richard Griffin, Westbury, New York, in the amount of $2,610. When I called Amazon at the phone number in the email, I was advised that Amazon was attempting to track a Hacker of customer files, and would I agree to have my computer searched for any links to the hacker.
Amazon’s scammer Alan Parker (805-823-8605) gained access to my computer to install a scanner for a 24-hour check time. My payment of $2,800 for use of the scanner would be reimbursed. Payments had to be made with $200 and $500 gift cards purchased from Best Buy, Target and CVS for all services provided.
The scammer told me that Amazon chose to use the gift cards as a way to protect my Amazon account from being accessed by the hacker.
There were constant problems using the gift cards to pay for the scan, and over five days, ran up a total $20,000 in replacement gift cards. Reimbursement checks into my bank account were not real and disappeared before my bank could accept them.
Amazon scammers breached my applications, programs, and files, including
addresses of friends and secure sites. I told Parker that I was shutting down operations. Parker threatened to withhold the $20,000 payment if I did not comply. I knew then I lost that money and needed to move on. I shut down the internet connection and turned off my computer.
Yes, I was trusting and continually stupid in dealing with these scammers. I hope to have my repair specialist and ATT security staff help me get my computer life back. To the cashiers and clerks at Target, Best Buy and CVS, thank you very much for trying to restrict my gift card purchases. And the fact that your companies, my bank and credit card teams found ways to hold up some of the payments is greatly appreciated. I am sorry I didn’t pay attention to your concerns or was less stupid.
Goodbye, Amazon. To all my friends and business contacts, I apologize. If you get a call or an email from Amazon concerning a purchase that you didn’t make, please do not call the phone number on the notice.