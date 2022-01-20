Glenn White, Dublin
I find Greg Scott’s liberal sounding apologetic letter (1/13/22) sympathizing with rural working class support for the neo fascism of the current GOP to echo the liberal sounding apologetics sympathizing with Germany in the 1930s citing the Versailles Treaty imposed upon Germany in 1919 after World War I.
Scott’s disingenuous apologetic cited the bipartisan TARP program that bailed out the banks in order to save the financial collapse of our capitalist economy in 2007 and 2008 as a reason for the rural urban divide. The TARP loans were paid back with interest providing a profit for the government. Scott then cited Quantitative Easing that was implemented by the Republican appointed Fed chairman, not Obama, in 2009 and 2012 as Democratic policy as another reason for rural support for fascism, an obvious Big Lie since President Trump called upon his appointed Fed chairman to implement QE in 2019.
The Republican repeal of the inheritance tax, relieving wealthy coastal urban elitists, like Trump’s children, from paying tax on their unearned wealth, is far more anti rural working class than the temporary TARP or QE because it permanently shifted the tax burden from the urban rich to the hard-working rural poor paying taxes on their earned income. Scott appears to be repeating the Big Lies spewed to the rural working class which accepts right wing propaganda from Fox News and talk radio as historical fact.
The GOP created and exploited the divide between rural and urban America in 2008 when Sara Palin claimed small town America as the “real America” echoing the rural urban divide exploited by German fascists who would rather “die Bavarian than rot Prussian”. Bavaria was in the rural south and Prussia in the urban north.
The ongoing destruction of our democracy by repeating Big Lies, especially the Big Lie that the election was stolen without presenting evidence to support it, indicates Republican contempt for our Constitutional Republic and Republican love of party and leader over country. It echoes the fascist attacks in Germany against the Weimar Republic in support of their leader: Adolf Hitler.
The GOP appears to no longer believe in democracy, liberty or justice for all. Their only objective appears to demand that everyone sheepishly grovel before their party leader as demonstrated by Kevin McCarthy, Ted Cruz and much of their rank and file and as evidenced by Liz Cheney’s ostracism by her party.