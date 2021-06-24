Michael Fredrich, Livermore
Larry Gosselin is one of key members of the Alameda County Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC) tasked with developing recommendations to the Board of Supervisor on a policy for solar facilities in Alameda County.
In March 2021, it was revealed that Gosselin has been serving as a consultant for Intersect Power, the developer of the massive Aramis industrial solar project in North Livermore Valley. Gosselin has refused to recuse himself from deliberations by the ACC on the solar policy.
Gosselin has now been pushing to include the concept of “agrivoltaics” in the county’s solar policy. This unproven concept purports to allow agriculture under solar panels. In reality it is an excuse to install industrial scale solar facilities on agricultural land by conducting trivial levels of agriculture. Gosselin maintains that the Aramis project is agrivoltaic because a handful of chickens and honeybees may be located on the property. Gosselin version of agrivoltaics replaces agriculture, not enhances it. More disturbingly, by his definition of agrivoltaics, solar plants would be allowed virtually everywhere, including on his own land, which might be the ultimate goal.
The county’s approval of Intersect Power’s Aramis project is now the subject to a lawsuit filed by Save North Livermore Valley and other parties. The presence of a consultant for Intersect Power on the AAC, who is actively working to shape the county solar policy in a manner that advances Intersect Power’s and his own interests over that of the public, poses an untenable conflict of interest.
The County should exclude Gosselin from all future discussions of a solar policy by the ACC. For more information go to https://www.savenorthlivermorevalley.com/ or search for Save North Livermore Valley.