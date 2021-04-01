Michael Fredrich, Livermore
The Alameda County Agriculture Advisory Committee (AAC) is in the process of developing recommendations for the Board of Supervisors on the siting of solar power plants in East Alameda County. Larry Gosselin is one of three members of a solar policy subcommittee of the AAC tasked with reviewing and drafting a county solar policy.
At the same time, Gosselin apparently is serving as a paid consultant for Intersect Power, the private, for-profit energy company behind the enormous Aramis industrial solar power plant for North Livermore Valley that will send most of its power to San Francisco. I say apparently because Gosselin has not disclosed if he has received compensation from Intersect Power.
However, Gosselin is listed as the co-author of an Intersect Power report on the Aramis project and has become integral to Intersect Power’s public relations campaign promoting the project. On March 2, 2021, Intersect Power issued a press release touting the project in which Gosselin was prominently quoted.
Alameda County guidelines state that a conflict of interest exists if it is ‘reasonably foreseeable’ that a decision by an official could result in financial benefit or detriment to that official. If a conflict of interest exists, the official must recuse him or herself from any deliberation in the matter. The solar policy the AAC is developing should not be tainted by the personal financial interests of any committee member.
Unfortunately, this may have occurred. Last August, Gosselin and the solar policy subcommittee recommended that AAC request the East County Board of Zoning Adjustments (EC-BZA) find ‘utility-scale solar projects ( as the Aramis solar plant) are in conflict with East County Area Plan policies for North Livermore.’
When the EC-BZA reviewed the Aramis solar plant, Gosselin voiced sharp criticisms, stating, “San Francisco is getting the benefits of green power production while it creates a burden on the landowners and residents of Alameda County.”
Now Gosselin is praising the Aramis project. What he says as a private citizen is his right. But in my opinion, seeking to influence county policies in a manner that benefit Intersect Power and other companies wishing to convert our agricultural land into industrial uses as a member of the AAC is inappropriate.
Gosselin must disclose whether he or his consulting business has received any compensation from Intersect Power.