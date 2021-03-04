Greg Scott, Livermore
Might we learn from the Texas electrical grid debacle?
If we Californians are smug our temerity, (we) may be punished. The interpretations of what happened to the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) electrical grid are baffling. Texas Governor Abbot asserted the causality was the renewable energy facet of that grid. A frozen 4,500 megawatts (MW) of wind turbines were the problem when 30,000 MW of fossil fuel electrical generation plants went offline?
Then, there is the gloating by some who state that the dilemma is not enough renewable energy. ‘Reliably unreliable’ renewable wind power produced 42% of ERCOT's electricity on Feb. 8, and on Feb. 11, 8%. Not enough Texans can afford $7,500 for 5,000 watts of Tesla's Powerwall backup to residential solar.
Note that Texans were lined up to fill their five-gallon propane containers, not charge their lithium-ion batteries. How long does it take to fill one of those containers versus the time to charge an equivalent energy in lithium-ion batteries?
The wind and utility-solar-electric production difficulties are in its intermittency and its non-uniform delivery to the grid. For better feasibility, they need backup storage. The trend is toward lithium-ion batteries of which 5% are currently being recycled.
Lithium-ion batteries are an expensive way to store energy. They too are not adept at long-term backup. It they were good at this then large computer data server centers would be more apt to use them. Instead, they go with diesel generators for backup, because they need a consistent 48 hours of electrical energy redundancy.
There is also the fact that lithium-ion batteries make our country vulnerable. 65% of lithium-ion batteries are produced in the People's Republic of China. Consider that recently, two U.S. Navy aircraft carrier groups were doing drills together in the South China Sea. Is there any threat to the supply chain here?
"According to leading industry publication ‘Utility Dive's 2020 State of the Electric Utility Survey,’ only 27% of respondents ‘expect their organization will significantly increase grid-scale battery storage in the next 10 years,’ down from 37% in 2018." ("Tesla Energy: Time For A Reality Check On Battery Storage", John Engle, 2021).
If the Aramis Solar Project proposal takes only one lesson from Texas, let it be this one: Renewable utility-solar and wind power with lithium-ion battery backup is not going to render electrical grid reliability in more frequently occurring weather extremes.