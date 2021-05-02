David Fettig, Livermore
Let’s kill the 737 idea.
Let's send KaiserAir packing. We don’t need that kind of noise, pollution, increased risks and property devaluation. I am opposed to the expansion of the Livermore airport to include Boeing 737’s operated by KaiserAir.
I am a private pilot who flies in and out from KLVK airport. I love Livermore, and I love KLVK just as it is. Whatever revenue KaiserAir brings in, it isn't worth it economically.
The combined population of Livermore, Pleasanton, and Dublin is 237,000. If each home's value drops by just $10,000, that's $2.37 billion. Where's the economic benefit? Noise, pollution, added risk and declining property values. No thanks.
Livermore Airport began as a private airfield in 1929, and in 1942, the airfield was taken over by the federal government for use as a Naval Auxiliary Airfield. It has been open to the public since 1965.
The government embraces General Aviation and encourages members of the population to become pilots for the advancement of technology in our country. It is another form of transportations just as our automobiles and highways. Also, in times of disasters, these airports are essential for government operations.
Let’s govern our airport as a democracy and petition for change. Write to the following persons and agencies: Mayor Bob Woerner, (925) 960-4020, mayorwoerner@cityoflivermore.net; Vice Mayor Trish Munro, (925) 960-4016, pkmunro@cityoflivermore.net; and Council Member Gina Bonanno, (925) 960-4013, rebonanno@cityoflivermore.net.