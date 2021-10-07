Jackie Cota, Livermore
Any employee who feels they are being medically discriminated against file a complaint with the EEOC at publicportal.eeoc.gov and the Department of Justice at civilrights.justice.gov, right now and get together with your like-minded colleagues and file a class action lawsuit if they threaten your job.
There is no strain on our healthcare systems and never has been. The COVID response to firing first responders and healthcare workers for not adhering to unlawful infringements on privacy rights is setting the community up for manufactured crisis. There is mounting evidence that this experimental injection does not work and could permanently harm employees and/or result in their death. Employees work contract does not authorize an employer to demand that employees, upon the threat of being fired, take an injection of an experimental serum, issued under “EUA”, predicated upon an alleged emergency which never materialized.
We have the constitutionally guaranteed rights, secured in the 1st, 4th, 5th, 8th and 9th Amendments, among other rights, and even protections under the Nuremburg Code to determine what we do or do not do with and to our own body. Failure to fully inform ingredients and risk means that they cannot possibly give informed consent to accept the injection, and any injection being given under an EUA, must only be done with the fully informed consent of the person to whom the shot will be given. Pfizer only received approval for an FDA “BLA” on 8/23/21 (Comirnaty). Saying Pfizer-BioNTech is the same as Comirnaty, as Mr. Dave Haubert said in his latest District Newsletter, is a lie. FDA acknowledges that Pfizer has ZERO available to the public. There has been reported more than 800,000+ injuries, including 19,000+ COVID injection deaths, which represents only 1% of actual injury on CDC VAERS site. DHHS is being sued to halt the Covid-19 injections to children 15 years old and younger filed by Attorney Thomas Renz and America’s Frontline Doctors against the EUA of these experimental injections that have had no long-term studies on the impact on adults, much less children because even those numbers are vastly being under reported compared to the actual data they have. The total number of deaths associated with the COVID-19 injection is greater than the number of deaths associated with all other “vaccines” combined since the year 1990.
The government is LYING to us. Are you surprised?