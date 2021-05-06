Greg Scott, Livermore
"A better future is up to each and every one of us." ("Extinction: The Facts", David Attenborough).
What are we doing if the cultural and physical changes we think we need to address our causality of climate disruption further destroys or degrades biodiversity in ecosystems?
We depend on biodiversity for the oxygen we breathe, the shelters we live in, the availability of clean and safe water, the fire (fuel) we require to function, and the food we eat. Diminished biodiversity and ecosystems makes for diminished futures for us all. We need to stop both our deleterious effects on biodiversity in ecosystems and greatly reduce our emissions that cause climate disruption.
This is a lofty goal. We tend to resist changes. Most rational, compassionate individuals would like their grandchildren to have happy, joyous life songs and productive, thriving lives, yet most of us live counter to this.
I do not think this is because we are sadistic or malicious. I think it is more a warp of human evolution that we feel somehow powerless to change the problems we've created. Changes require efforts which are not comfortable - habitually, economically and politically.
The necessary changes for a better fate are not any easier in a culture that has gone global largely through the availabilities, the technologies and the social structures surrounding fossil fuels. The land, and specifically local land, becomes a certain abstract. We generally do not make shelter, obtain water and fuel, hunt and grow food from local lands. This is a disconnection for us. We are much more steeped in distractions than in essential understanding of what is under our feet.
Calamities make impetus for interruptions to the status quo. Is the pain and tragedy involved in the ensuing chaos the only rational way to achieve the imperative of changes?
Change requires careful thought, yet deliberation is time-bound given where we are in the course of human history and attendant events. Why and how did things get the way they are? What are we going to do about our situation?
Science helps us in the predictability and understanding here. Thomas Malthus erred in his incorrect, dreadful forecasts; however, he did not have the availability of data from satellites taking daily "selfies" of the entire surface of the Earth.
We do. And we have highly reliable prognostications to know whether our grandchildren will sing dirges or enlightened anthems.