Alan Marling, Livermore

Two of the Tri-Valley’s richest try to hide their contributions to local special-interest groups, but the proof is in the Form 460s filed with the FPPC. The donations are delayed with the help of a confidant, Stearns Consulting, but given enough patience you can still follow the money. “Friends of Livermore” along with Move Eden Housing and most recently Take Back Livermore all receive over 90% of their funds from just two people: Jean King and Joan Seppala, who owns The Independent. 