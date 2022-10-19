Two of the Tri-Valley’s richest try to hide their contributions to local special-interest groups, but the proof is in the Form 460s filed with the FPPC. The donations are delayed with the help of a confidant, Stearns Consulting, but given enough patience you can still follow the money. “Friends of Livermore” along with Move Eden Housing and most recently Take Back Livermore all receive over 90% of their funds from just two people: Jean King and Joan Seppala, who owns The Independent.
The Independent frequently reports on these special-interest groups, calling them “grassroots.” In a grassroots organization, many people pool their resources to make demands of the powers that be. Through The Independent, the powers that be are telling people what to demand. Journalistic integrity no longer seems to be Joan Seppala’s priority.
We must think critically about everything we hear and read, especially when special-interest groups say they support solar and affordable housing while spending hundreds of thousands of dollars opposing them.
Among the many names of the organizations paid for by Jean King and Joan Seppala, I find “Take Back Livermore” to be more truthful than most. The two plutocrats once owned our City Council and genuinely want it back.
If you’re looking to vote for candidates unbought by self-styled Tri-Valley royalty, I suggest Marchand for Mayor and Evan Branning and Mel Chiong for City Council.
It’s bad enough when local plutocrats try to buy your vote, but a billionaire from San Francisco has also sided with them, dumping $100,000 into Friends of Supporting Mony Nop for Mayor of Livermore 2022, despite the fact they’re not our friends and there’s only one singular contributor to that PAC.