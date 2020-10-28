Maxwell Norman, Pleasanton
While these past eight months of the pandemic have been incredibly difficult for all of us, I am grateful to have a leader who has fought successfully in Sacramento to keep our community healthy. Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan worked hard to obtain more Covid-19 test kits for our county, voted to approve a new law that brought $1.1 billion to our cities and counties to respond to Covid-19, and has advised thousands of constituents about the changing face of the pandemic through countless informational Town Halls and interviews with health experts.
She worked to obtain more PPE for our community's essential workers, including hospital nurses and doctors, and has voted to support special funding for our struggling small businesses, ensuring that critical dollars needed to fight Covid-19 are brought from the capitol to our assembly district. This has been the challenge of a lifetime, but I am happy to cast my vote for someone who has risen admirably to that challenge.