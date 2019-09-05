I was saddened to read about the death of Janet Armantrout, longtime editor of The Independent. As the owner of Goodenough Books in Livermore 1980-2003, I often contacted Janet concerning events at the bookstore. If we had a noted author such as P.D. James giving a talk, or Patricia Polacco speaking to groups of 4th graders, she would always send an appropriate reporter to the event. Sometimes she would do it even when the author was not so well known, and thus helped several who later achieved fame. She showed good judgement, and was tough but always fair.
Later, when a group of us started the Rae Dorough Speaker Series, Janet did the same, making sure that the community knew that something new and of value to the city was happening.
If you read local newspapers when you travel, as my husband and I do, you have to be aware what a remarkable paper The Independent is. Its coverage of virtually everything that happens in Livermore and Pleasanton, its literacy, its openness, all make it superior to any others we have come across. We are lucky to have it, and thankful to have had Janet as editor.