Ginger Iglesias, Livermore
It was with surprise and honor that I read Patrick Weidhaas’ letter from March 25.
It’s always great to receive kudos, but it’s 100 times better to receive them from someone you admire. His letters are always well-reasoned, insightful, and powerful. Thank you, Mr. Weidhaas, you really made my day!
I was very happy he added the point about an employer being held accountable for an employee’s crimes. Eric Swalwell did exactly what he should have done when informed by the FBI that a woman helping his campaign was a spy. He immediately cut all contact with her - end of story. I think the Republicans are making a salacious and dishonest mountain out of a barely news-worthy molehill with Rep. Swalwell because they see him as a threat. Of course, anyone with ethics, morals, and a strong belief in democracy is a threat to them, and Eric Swalwell certainly fits that bill.
On another note, I would like to thank the Independent for their great newspaper. It always amazes me that a newspaper that doesn’t charge for subscribing has such a high level of journalism and a real feel for the community. I’m sure I’m not alone in saying there are a lot of things we wouldn’t know about without the Independent, such as the stealth plan of the airport commission to bring in commercial jets.
In spite of some letter writers’ complaints of bias, I think they do a good job presenting both sides and showing grace under fire. A round of applause for Independent - you’re a real local jewel.