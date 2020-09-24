Cheryl Shay, Livermore
I moved to Livermore from out of state three years ago and very much enjoy living here. I followed the downtown redevelopment plan process and was saddened that some way could not be found to satisfy both sides prior to the election. Now I see there is a chance for a compromise. What could be better than that?
Finding an alternate location for the Eden Housing project that would not create a “canyon” on L Street seems like a smart decision. Then, a larger park, which many people want, can become a reality. I urge members of the City Council and opponents of the City Plan to be serious about working together to find a good compromise. Please help make it happen.